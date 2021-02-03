LODI (CBS13) — With the regional stay-at-home order lifted, the Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi will reopen to guests starting Thursday.

Visitors can now check out the animals Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Social distancing and mask requirements are in place.

Single-day tickets, as well as Zoo Annual Passes, are available for purchase on the park’s website.

Officials say while the regional parks have reopened, playgrounds and rental facilities remain closed at this time. The picnic areas are open, but park officials ask that only single-family gatherings are held in those areas.

