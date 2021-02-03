Menu
Trivia Toast - 2/3
It's time for today's slice of Trivia Toast! Court has questions about female athletes today...
36 minutes ago
Heart Arch in Old Sacramento
A new Instagram-worthy spot has popped up in Old Sacramento, just in time for Valentine's Day! Ashley Williams is at the waterfront checking out the new art installation!
40 minutes ago
Greek Festival To Go!
The pandemic put a pause on the Sacramento Greek Festival this year, but you can still enjoy the food to go! Julissa is with the folks from the Greek Festival to show us how you can still get a taste!
1 hour ago
Valentine's Day Dinner to go from Nugget Market
Lori Wallace is back at Nugget Market in Davis showing us the fantastic to-go Valentine's Day dinner options they have!
1 hour ago
"The Unicorn" on CBS All Access
The heartwarming comedy "The Unicorn" is now in its second season, and Cody is talking to two of the stars, Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins!
1 hour ago
Wednesday's Show Info (2/3/21)
Tuesday's Show Info (2/2/21)
Monday's Show Info (2/1/21)
Sunday's Show Info (1/31/21)
Saturday's Show Info (1/30/21)
Michael Evans Behling Spills The Tea On All American Season 3 & Answers Fan Questions
February 3, 2021 at 9:57 am
Filed Under:
All American
,
COVID
,
fan
,
Michael Evans
,
safety
,
Season 3
,
the cw
Actor reveals COVID safety measures during filming of hit The CW series.