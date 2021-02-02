SONORA (CBS13) – A Sonora man was arrested Monday after a motorcycle that had been reported stolen was found in the back of his rental pickup truck.

The Honda CRF50 motorcycle was reported stolen on January 31 from the back of its owner’s pickup truck while parked at a public parking lot in Sonora, according to Sonora police. Later that evening, the owner spotted it in the back of a U-Haul pickup in the Lowe’s parking lot and notified police.

Officers went to the scene and returned the motorcycle to the owner, but they couldn’t find the person who rented it: 25-year-old Shae Phillip Green of Sonora.

More from CBS Sacramento:

They later found Green at a hotel in the 400 block of Stockton Road and arrested him on charges of felony possession of stolen property.