SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seniors in Sacramento County can now sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
People 65 and older can schedule appointments through Sacramento State or California Northstate universities. The clinics begin Tuesday. Both offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Health officials warn there are more than 200,000 seniors in Sacramento County and still a very limited supply of shots.
Sacramento County residents can also get vaccinated through their primary care providers.
|Dignity Health/Mercy Medical Group
|Mercy Medical Group patients aged 65 and older
|Kaiser Permanente
|Kaiser patients aged 75 and older
|Sutter Health
|Sutter patients aged 75 and older
|UC Davis Medical Center
|UCDMC patients aged 65 and older
You can register for an appointment through California Northstate University or Sacramento State University here.
Vaccinations are free for all, regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage.