SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seniors in Sacramento County can now sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

People 65 and older can schedule appointments through Sacramento State or California Northstate universities. The clinics begin Tuesday. Both offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Health officials warn there are more than 200,000 seniors in Sacramento County and still a very limited supply of shots.

Sacramento County residents can also get vaccinated through their primary care providers.

You can register for an appointment through California Northstate University or Sacramento State University here.

Vaccinations are free for all, regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage.