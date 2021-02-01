Menu
Tina Tries a Toe Touch
Tina's been kicking HIGH all morning (sort of), and we had a little time to kill in the 10:00 hour. So...here's Tina doing some toe touches! Again, sort of...
1 hour ago
Question of the Day - 2/1
Tina closes out a Monday with today's question: Where do you land on the joker scale? Have a great Monday, everyone! See you tomorrow!
1 hour ago
CJ's Jamaican Food - Big Game Appetizers!
Chef James Williams from CJ's Jamaican Food in Stockton joins Tina again with some Big Game Appetizers, and to show off his moves!
2 hours ago
Good Day Rewind - 2/1
Here's all of the funniest moments from today's show! It's the Good Day Rewind!
2 hours ago
"Share the Love" in Lodi!
A local shop is "sharing the love" with their new campaign, and helping everyone know they're cared for! Lori Wallace is in Lodi with Kelli Powell, owner of "Ginger Bugs," to explain!
2 hours ago
Latest
Monday's Show Info (2/1/21)
Sunday's Show Info (1/31/21)
Saturday's Show Info (1/30/21)
Friday's Show Info (1/29/20)
Thursday's Show Info (1/28/21)
On Set for Season 2 Of ‘Batwoman,’ Episode 3
February 1, 2021 at 11:21 am
CW is bringing fans behind-the-scenes of Batwoman, season 2 episode 3 with the stars and creators.