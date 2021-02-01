MANTECA (CBS13) – A Santa Clara man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend inside of her apartment and threatening her with a gun.

On January 31, 2021, Manteca police were notified of a woman screaming for help at an apartment in the 1400 block of W Center Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim, who had an injury to her ankle, the Manteca Police Department said in a statement.

The victim said that her ex-boyfriend, Jose Pros Beleche, 30, from Santa Clara, came to her apartment. While he was there, an argument ensued and the woman told Beleche to leave or she would call the police. He then allegedly took the victim’s phone and broke it and then broke other items in the apartment.

The two exchanged blows and Beleche pulled out a handgun. The victim then grabbed a knife in an attempt to protect herself. Beleche put the handgun away and allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, reportedly causing her to break her ankle. She was able to open a door and scream for help.

Beleche ran away when a family member arrived to assist the victim. As he was leaving, Beleche pointed the handgun at the relative, say police.

An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for her broken ankle.

Manteca officers learned Beleche might be in Santa Clara. There, officers found Beleche and took him into custody.

He is facing charges of assault, vandalism, exhibiting a gun in a threatening way, damaging a phone line to prevent calling 911, and false imprisonment. A restraining order has been served against Beleche because of this incident.