AUBURN (CBS13) – An Auburn woman has been arrested on suspicion of operating a drug house.

Since December, Placer County Sheriff’s Deputies had been investigating 40-year-old Nicole McBride, acting on information that drugs were being illegally sold out of her Auburn home.

On January 20, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at McBride’s home on Musso Road and allegedly found about 18 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, zip-lock baggies, numerous glass pipes, and needles. These items were believed to be used in the illegal use and sale of drugs.

More from CBS Sacramento:

McBride was arrested for maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being present at a place where drug use is occurring.