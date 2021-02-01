CERES (CBS13) — The search is on for a dog that was stolen from the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Monday morning.

The agency says a family camped out in the cold to adopt “Radar” and as they were finishing the process, a woman stole him from his kennel.

The dog is microchipped and the agency says all information will come back to them.

Pictures show the woman suspected of stealing Radar drove a light-colored van and dressed in all black.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the shelter or Ceres police.

