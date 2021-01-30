VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Two females were found dead and a man was arrested after an hours-long standoff at a Vacaville apartment complex, authorities said on Saturday.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, officers received a call shortly before 1 a.m. regarding a welfare check at the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments on Rocky Hill Road.

The caller, a woman, reported that a man live-streamed himself carrying a gun inside of an apartment with two people lying on the floor not moving, police said.

After learning the man had barricaded himself inside of the apartment, officers called in SWAT and negotiators to assist with apprehending him, police said. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers entered the apartment and arrested the man after a brief struggle.

“Very saddened that two women had to lose their life over something that probably wasn’t that big of a deal,” said Angelica Fowler, a resident in the area.

Fowler lives just two blocks away. She has a friend who lives in the apartments and rushed over after hearing about the crime on social media.

“She hasn’t answered her phone. That’s why I came down here to check and see if she was ok,” Fowler said.

A taser was used and various chemical agents and distraction devices were used to get the man to surrender, police said. All other units were evacuated during this time.

Vacaville police identified the man as 29-year-old Raymond Michael Weber, of Sacramento, and said he was wanted for numerous felonies, including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Weber was booked into the county jail on two murder charges, authorities said.

Officers located the two females inside and confirmed they were dead. On Monday, Vacaville Police Sgt. Kate Cardona said one victim was 27 and the other was 15. The identities of the victims have not been released, although next-of-kin have been notified.

“I’m praying for my city and I believe God loves this city, but it’s really sad to hear these violent things happening,” Fowler said.

