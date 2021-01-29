SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Although things have quieted down a little in the valley, we could see a couple more inches of snow in the Sierra on Friday.

We’ll get a little break from all of the snow on Saturday and into early Sunday before more widespread snow is expected.

Skies will be clear in the Sierra, with watches and warnings now dropped. We’ll see up to two feet of snow again when the storm rolls through Monday and Tuesday.

On Saturday, it’ll be cloudy down in the valley. This weekend, rain will be focused up along the coastal range and just north of the Sacramento region. On Monday, we’ll see the next storm system become a bit more widespread and get anywhere from about one to two inches of rain in the valley by next week.

Things will clear out again Wednesday, through Thursday.