FORESTHILL (CBS13) – Authorities are continuing to search for a Foresthill man missing Thursday after his SUV became stuck in the snow during the storm.

David Glenn Deshon, 69, reportedly became stuck at mile marker 19 on Mosquito Ridge Road, east of Foresthill, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department says. Deputies located Deshon’s vehicle in the area but he was nowhere to be found.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, another set of tire tracks was seen in the area indicating was Deshon picked up by someone else. Additionally, Deshon wasn’t home when deputies checked to see if he made it back.

Officials said Deshon is considered a missing person and anyone who

may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. He is described as a 6-foot-tall Caucasian man with blue eyes, blonde hair, and weighs about 175 pounds.

Placer County authorities said steep terrain and significant snowfall in the area over the past two days has made searching for Deshon difficult. Air units will be deployed to assist with the search once the weather improves.