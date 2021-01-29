SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On Friday, PG&E reported on the number of its customers who still don’t have power. Some have been without it for three days.

Here are the number of customers without power in our region, as of 8 a.m.:

Sacramento: 10,029

Stockton: 10,771

Sierra: 3,191 customers without power.

A PG&E spokesperson says repair crews are focusing on the areas with the largest numbers without power, including locations in Yolo County, the Stockton area, and the North Coast in Mendocino, and Humboldt counties.

In our area, more than 90 percent of customers who lost power due to the storm have had their power restored.

PG&E has found more than 1,000 instances of damage so far where infrastructure needs to be replaced or repaired.

A company spokesperson says that an outage map glitch in the West Sacramento area led to longer-than-normal repair times. It reported that there were no outages in the city when this was not the case.

