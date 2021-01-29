SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was killed overnight near Galt while attempting to drive across railroad tracks that had crossing gates activated, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.

The collision happened shortly after midnight at a crossing along Twin Cities Road.

The CHP said the train was traveling southbound approaching Twin Cities Road and the driver of a Chevy was traveling westbound along Twin Cities Road approaching the gates. The train conductor said he saw the driver of the Chevy slow down, then accelerate in an attempt to drive around the crossing arms and flashing red lights before the train passed through, authorities said.

Investigators said the train collided with the Chevy despite the conductor attempting to apply the emergency brakes and came to a stop about 3,000 feet south of the crossing in the area of Spring Street and Saddle Crest Circle.

The Chevy driver, a 68-year-old man from Walnut Grove, died as a result of the collision, the CHP said.

His identity has not yet been released.

