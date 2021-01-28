See current radar in your area with our interactive radar.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the severe weather hitting Northern California:

8:32 a.m.

A vehicle driving on northbound I-5 slammed into a road sign. Officials warn drivers of slick road conditions and encourage them to drive carefully.

1/28/21 at 8:28 a.m.

An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow.

In the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported 6.3 feet (1.93 meters) of new snow on its summit.

Wide areas of the state remained under warnings and watches for flooding, heavy snow and winds. The storm was expected to begin moving after its overnight stall and drop down into Southern California, bringing threats of debris flows, mudslides and flash floods to areas near huge wildfire burn scars.

The storm punched into Northern California late Tuesday night and continued on Wednesday, drifting down the coast and stalling over Big Sur before pivoting back northward.

The storm topped trees and knocked down power lines through a wide swath of the north. Pacific Gas & Electric said about 575,000 customers lost power Tuesday and Wednesday.

One gust hit 125 mph (201 kph) at Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe.

A blizzard warning was in effect through Friday morning on both sides of the California-Nevada border along a 170-mile (274-kilometer) stretch of the Sierra.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel,” a weather service warning said. “Road crews and first responders may not be able to rescue you. Stay indoors until the snow and wind subside. Even a short walk could be deadly if you become disoriented.”

Schools closed in several Nevada counties.

The atmospheric river is part of a major change in weather for California, which had significant drought conditions for months. The dryness contributed to wildfires that scorched more than 4.2 million acres (17,000 square kilometers) in 2020, the most in recorded modern history.

9:26 p.m.

Caltrans held traffic on Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers for avalanche control. Traffic was released by 9:30 p.m.

Travel is discouraged on Sierra highways as the storm continues. Chain controls are in effect.

#TrafficAlert Due to avalanche control, traffic is being held on U.S. Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers. Estimated time of releasing traffic 10 PM. Please be patient as crews secure the state highway. #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/mZcL5ygVlX — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 28, 2021

8 p.m.

Power outages are still impacting thousands in the Sacramento area as the storm continues. Nearly 37,000 SMUD customers were in the dark Wednesday evening as crews worked around the county to repair down lines and damage.

The utility said crews are working around the clock in difficult conditions to restore power, but due to the significant wind damage, not all customers will be able to be restored on Wednesday.

Outside of Sacramento, PG&E customers were also still experiencing big outages Wednesday evening as the temperatures dropped and rain persisted. Thousands of customers were impacted in Stockton and moderate outages were reported in Yolo County as well as Yuba and Sutter Counties.

7:05 p.m.

In anticipation of street flooding from the storm, Stockton police closed several streets Wednesday night including, Hazelton Avenue Underpass between San Joaquin Street and Commerce Street, Harding Way Underpass between Cemetery Lane and Airport Way, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Underpass between Grant Street and Airport Way. The Wilson Way Underpass between Hazelton Avenue and Anderson Street has not been closed but it’s being monitored.

5:25 p.m.

Heavy snow is falling in the Sierra with near-whiteout conditions in Truckee. Caltrans says the window of opportunity to take mountain highways has closed for the day as driving conditions become more dangerous.

Practically whiteout conditions here in Truckee. The window of opportunity to hop on the highway and head home is closed. Be safe out there folks! Stay with us @CBSSacramento https://t.co/bp3gfYeNSY pic.twitter.com/WUfTtweWPs — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) January 28, 2021

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol say chain controls are in effect and roads may close. Drivers are advised to pack supplies and have a full tank of gas if they have to travel.

Despite the persistent snowfall, locals in Truckee took advantage of the fresh powder Wednesday.

“We got a little bit of snow, hopefully, more coming this week,” Seth Spencer said. “That means there’s more pow for sledding and skiing and everything you just have to be safe on the road.”

Over the last 24 hours, crews have been out in force working to clear roads and highways, but Caltrans says they have still seen several spinouts and will consider road closures if conditions get worse.

4:59 p.m.

1:50 p.m.

Some parts of San Joaquin County are dealing with localized flooding after the storm.

In Manteca, firefighters say they responded to numerous weather-related incidents overnight. In one neighborhood, a large pool of water could be seen.

As always, drivers are urged to avoid going through large pools of water.

While most of the valley had some time to clean up and dry off later Wednesday morning, some active bands of rain were still falling south of Modesto into the early afternoon. Another round of wet weather is expected to arrive in Northern California on Wednesday afternoon.

12:25 p.m.

Work crews are still busy cleaning up the mess after the storm brought down branches and trees all over Sacramento.

At the intersection of E and 26th streets, a large tree blew over and clipped a utility pole.

A car underneath the tree appears to have been only saved by the wires that also came down.

A look at the storm damage at the intersection at E Street & 26th near #Midtown. A large tree blew over and a utility pole. But it looks like the car underneath may have been saved by the wires! @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/BtdahaOsBQ — Elizabeth Klinge (@Elizabth_Klinge) January 27, 2021

11:45 a.m.

Davis firefighters had a close call with a falling tree during the storm.

City of Davis Fire says Engine Company 31 was leaving a call when a tree came falling down.

Firefighters say the main trunk missed the engine, but a large branch struck the vehicle and did some damage. Two other fire department vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Firefighters from Engine Company 31 had a close call when a tree fell on the engine as it was leaving a call. Fortunately the main trunk missed the engine and crew but a large branch did cause some damage to the vehicle. 2 other DFD vehicles were damaged too but no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/fj0NXEFxYH — City of Davis Fire (@cityofdavisfire) January 27, 2021

No one was hurt.

The department says the damage appears to be relatively minor.

8:08 a.m.

SMUD is still reporting widespread power outages across its service area.

As of 8 a.m., crews are dealing with 1,008 active outages leaving just over 82,000 customers in the dark.

At the height of the storm, SMUD was reporting over 110,000 customers without power.

Work crews are out in force across the region cleaning up and trying to restore services after the storm.

High winds down tents and heaters in outdoor dining spaces in Midtown Sac @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/2gRrvM2lgI — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) January 27, 2021

6:45 a.m.

Northbound Interstate 5 is back open between Woodland and Sacramento International Airport after a crash early Wednesday morning.

A big rig overturned on the bypass, sending it partially hanging over the side, Caltrans says.

Southbound lanes remain closed in the area for the time being.

6:15 a.m.

Sacramento RT is reporting a major service disruption on light rail due to the ongoing power outages and high winds.

Bus bridges are in place, but riders are advised to expect delays due to road conditions.

5:22 a.m.

Large swaths of the Sacramento area are without power early Wednesday morning.

A total of 707 active outages, as of 5 a.m., affecting more than 106,000 customers is being reported by SMUD. The outages are spread out across the county, with the largest being in the Arden area where 35,587 customers have no power.

PG&E’s outage map is also showing major outages across Northern California. Officials say there are more than 56,000 customers in the Stockton area without power, while over 55,047 customers in their Sacramento service area are in the dark.

Last night's storm caused wide-spread damage throughout our service area and we're working with all hands on deck to restore your power. We now have ~106K customers impacted. Visit https://t.co/2BjUZXhfTV for updates. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 27, 2021

SMUD says they have all hands on deck as they try to deal with the damage left by the storm and restore people’s power.

Some schools have already announced closures on Wednesday due to the power outage. The Camino Union School District has closed for the day. The Pollock Pines Elementary School District has also closed, but students are still expected to complete work at home.

All Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are also doing virtual learning for Wednesday due to blizzard conditions.

Previous day’s updates:

11:23 p.m.

Nearly 73,000 SMUD customers are without power as the storm rages on in the Sacramento area. Strong winds are knocking down power lines and poles, sending trees toppling and creating dangerous driving conditions.

PG&E is also reporting outages across the region with thousands of customers in the dark.

In Stockton, police shared photos of down trees and other debris littering roadways. Officers said the gusty winds tore apart a canopy tent on Pacific Ave. outside a restaurant.

The gusty winds are tearing apart a canopy tent outside a restaurant in the 5700 block of Pacific Ave. Please remember to be aware of debris in the roadway while driving tonight. #stocktonstorm2021 pic.twitter.com/U4ddL59vxW — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 27, 2021

Up in the Sierra, snow is coming down, prompting chain controls and road closures. The Donner Summit rest area was closed Tuesday night near Interstate 80 for snow removal.

Travelers are being asked to avoid Sierra travel for the next few days.

READ MORE: Big Blizzard Bound For Tahoe Area, Travel Highly Discouraged

The snow was also falling in lower elevations including Colfax and Applegate as winds whipped through the area.

10:30 p.m.

An overturned truck on the Yolo Causeway is causing major traffic delays. Caltrans says all lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 at the Causeway are blocked due to the overturned big rig. There is no estimated time of reopening.

There will be extensive delays as crews work to clear the scene. A Caltrans camera from Interstate 80 at Chiles Road showed long lines of brake lights on the roadway.

9:12 p.m.

Now more than 62,000 SMUD customers are without power as the storm continues to pummel the Sacramento area. Large outages are impacting the Arden and Carmichael areas with more than 48,000 customers affected.

In Arden-Arcade, the wind brought down a large tree near Eastern Avenue and Vulcan Drive, snapping poles and bringing down cable wires.

#Breaking Sacramento County Winds bring huge tree down on Eastern Ave and Vulcan Drive, snapping poles and bringing cable wires down. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Lw3anFoe8X — stevelarge (@largesteven) January 27, 2021

The National Weather Service says a 58 mph wind gust was reported at the Sacramento International Airport around 9 p.m.

8:44 p.m.

Approximately 44,000 SMUD customers have lost power due to the weather. Two major outages in Carmichael and Citrus Heights are impacting at least 10,000 customers each.

There are also reports of a tree falling onto a home on Pinell Street in North Sacramento. No injuries were reported but the homeowner says they were inside the house when the tree fell.

Driving conditions are worsening as well. Another crash was reported at the Highway 50 and Interstate 80 connector in Sacramento.

8:20 p.m.

Gusty winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in the Sacramento area. As of 8 p.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento said winds continued to increase across the area, and a gust of 53 mph was measured at McClellan Airfield.

On Lemon Hill Avenue in South Sacramento, emergency crews responded to “wires down” in the roadway. A section of the road was closed off as crews worked.

Caltrans also reported a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 50 at Watt Avenue in Sacramento. The right lane was blocked by the crash. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

About an hour away in Colfax, snow began to fall around 8 p.m.

It's officially snowing in Colfax! Look at these beautiful flakes! @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ruYsyDA71h — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 27, 2021

8 p.m.

Chain controls are now in effect on Interstate 80 as the storm moves up toward the Sierra. Caltrans said the chain controls are in effect in both directions from Alta to Donner Lake.

In Stockton, there are several reports of trees falling down as the wind speeds pick up. Stockton Police shared a photo from Harding Way and Pershing Avenue of a tree that fell down into the road. No injuries have been reported.

There have been several reports of trees falling down this evening due to the wind. This tree is near Harding Wy & Pershing Ave. Please drive careful tonight & always be on the look out for flooded streets and trees, power lines, or debris in the roadway. #StocktonStorm2021 pic.twitter.com/Eoa4gFOUY8 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 27, 2021

7:57 p.m.

Thousands around the Sacramento area are without power as the rainy, windy weather gets stronger. SMUD says crews are working to restore power to nearly 20,000 customers Tuesday night.

We're experiencing scattered power outages due to the rainy, windy weather. Our crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to about 20,000 customers. To report an outage or see your estimated restoration time, please visit https://t.co/FP44ltixQT. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 27, 2021

7:25 p.m.

As wind speeds pick up and rain is coming down hard in the Valley, several large power outages have been reported.

More than 1,100 SMUD customers in the Carmichael area lost power around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. There are several small outages in the area and it’s not clear if the weather is the cause of all of the outages.

In the Florin area, nearly 2,900 SMUD customers also lost power around 6:30 p.m. Crews responded to the area to assess the outage. You can check the latest SMUD outages on their website.

Outside of Sacramento County, PG&E reported two large outages in the Woodland area and near South Yuba City, both in the 6 o’clock hour. So far, there is not an estimated time of restoration for either area. Current outages can be tracked on their website.

6:39 p.m.

The storm is moving into Northern California with gusty winds picking up and rain falling in the Valley.

In the foothills, some light snow has been reported and winds are also picking up, but roads are still open ahead of the bulk of the snow. Near Redding, in the upper Sacramento Valley, snow was sticking to the ground around 6 p.m.

But up in the Sierra, where a Blizzard Warning went into effect Tuesday, no snow was falling in the 6 p.m. hour as residents prepared for the storm. Officials say travel should be avoided if possible, especially in the higher elevations, where snowfall totals could reach six to eight feet by the end of the week.

We cannot stress this enough – IF YOU HAVE NOT ARRIVED TO YOUR DESTINATION BEFORE SUNSET TONIGHT, TRAVEL TO THE SIERRA IS NOT ADVISED. Heavy snow is on tap and whiteout conditions are expected. Please make smart travel choices. https://t.co/V8g0VyBtK8 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 26, 2021

6:02 p.m.

12:58 p.m.

A Blizzard Warning is going into effect for South Lake Tahoe ahead of the storm, officials say.

Feet of snow is expected in the area, plus even more in higher elevations. Couple with high winds, officials are warning people that travel will be difficult, if not impossible, the next few days.

“Our snow removal teams are the best in the business and will work tirelessly to make sure that happens,” said Joe Irvin, South Lake Tahoe’s city manager, in a statement.

NEW: Winter Storm Warning has been upgraded to a BLIZZARD WARNING⚠️ for parts of the Sierra Nevada, impacting I-80 & US-50. ❄️ Driving conditions will deteriorate rapidly tonight with white-out conditions & near-zero visibility from this dangerous winter storm. #CAwx #CAsnow pic.twitter.com/nTwmRmOEY3 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

The Blizzard Warning will remain in effect through Friday.

12:15 p.m.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for parts of Solano County affected by the LNU Lightning Complex fires ahead of the storm.

There is concern over flash flooding and mud or debris flow, officials from Solano County’s Office of Emergency Services say.

An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for a portion of the LNU burn scar due to the potential for mud or debris flow and flash flooding. Visit https://t.co/1RmGQYzXdb and click Be Storm Ready for the evacuation warning map and address lookup. #AlertSolano #StormWatch #LNUBurnScar — SolanoOES (@SolanoOES) January 26, 2021

Most of the areas under Evacuation Warnings include the higher terrain of the northwestern edge of Solano County. Many areas right next those areas are also under a Flash Flood Warning.

Solano County residents can head to this website to check if their neighborhood is under the warning.

6:59 a.m.

Several Sierra and foothills school districts are on a delay due to the extremely cold and icy conditions Tuesday morning.

El Dorado High School and Union Mine High School are on a 1-hour delay.

Pioneer Elementary School District is on a 2-hour delay.

The Gold Oak Union High School District (in the Placerville/Pleasant Valley area) is closed on Tuesday due to icy conditions.

6:01 a.m.

Northern California is preparing for a wintry blast that is expected to bring freezing temperatures, pouring rain and massive snowfall.

The National Weather Service says freezing temperatures are anticipated across the area Tuesday morning and a high-impact winter storm will hit Tuesday evening through Friday. The storm is expected to bring periods of gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain, and mountain snow.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the Valley Tuesday, prompting people to weatherproof their homes Monday night ahead of the winter blast. At the Ace Hardware store in East Sacramento, homeowners picked up rakes, foam wrapping for pipes, and frost cloths for plants, which are sold out.

Experts say there are alternatives to the frost cloths, including Christmas lights. Sheree Johnson says incandescent lights, not LED, can help keep citrus trees warm. You can also wrap plants in dry sheets.

Sacramento opened a warming shelter Monday night ahead of the freezing temperatures to help the homeless.

By Tuesday afternoon, the high-impact storm is expected to arrive, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snowfall to the foothills and mountains. The Winter Storm Warning is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the foothills/mountains of interior NorCal Tue PM – Fri AM. Snowfall will be possible down into the N Sac Valley late Tue – Wed AM w/cities of Redding & Red Bluff receiving multiple inches of snow. Travel is HIGHLY discouraged #cawx pic.twitter.com/T4SLC20mVc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

Extremely heavy snowfall of up to two inches per hour could create travel delays with chain controls and possible road closures. Travel is highly discouraged, officials said.

Chain controls were already in effect on some mountain roadways Monday evening as showers popped up around the Sierra.

The mountains are forecasted to get between two and five feet of snow while the foothills may see up to a foot. Additionally, the Northern Sacramento Valley, including the Redding and Red Bluff area, may see up to 10 inches.

As the storm moves through, winds are expected to increase overnight Tuesday, bringing gusts up to 50-65 mph. A High Wind Advisory has been issued for the Central Valley. The high winds could knock down trees and power lines as well as create difficult driving conditions.

The LNU and SCU Complex burn scars are also under Flash Flood Watches from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Heavy rainfall in the areas could cause debris flow and may prompt evacuations locally.

