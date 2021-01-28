WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a large fire at a West Sacramento auto repair shop on Thursday night.

The fire started around 11 p.m. at West Import Auto at 2112 West Capitol Avenue near Sycamore Avenue. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building as thick, black smoke rose into the sky.

Firefighters who were fighting the flames from inside the building eventually had to leave because the flames were spreading quickly, they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

