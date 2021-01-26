SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health provided this data, which is a reflection of data from Monday, including cases from prior to Monday.

The state reported 17,028 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which is a 0.5% increase from Monday’s report. There were also 409 more deaths reported, which is a 1.1% increase from Monday.

There were 321,862 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 3,153,186, while the total number of deaths is 37,527.

As of Tuesday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 9%, which is a 4.3% decrease from 14 days ago. There have been 41,010,770 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 18,039 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses. That’s a decrease of 308 people or 1.7% fewer than the previous day.

There are 1,166 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a two-bed decrease from Monday.

Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).

