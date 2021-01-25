Taye Diggs’ 11-year-old son Walker is still laying down the law when it comes to his dad’s dating life! The “All American” star told Access Daily’s Kit Hoover and Scott Evans of a recent father-son chat, “I showed him one girl that was on Instagram and he immediately asked how old she was. He said she was 24, and he said, ‘Absolutely not, she has to be at least 26.’ He wouldn’t like it, but she has to be at least 26. He was being generous!” Taye also chatted about what’s next for his “All American” character and getting to watch the show with Walker. “All American” airs Mondays at 8/7c on the CW.