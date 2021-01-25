SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are still searching for the driver who shot and killed another driver in South Sacramento on Sunday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, several shots were fired just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Power Inn and Gerber roads.

Investigators said the man was driving a small SUV when he was shot by someone in a car, then crashed at low speed into a semi-truck. A woman was also in the SVU but was uninjured.

The shooting prompted a closure of the intersection.

The person who reported the shooting to authorities claimed to be an EMT and said more than eight shots were fired.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.

