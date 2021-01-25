SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at noon Monday.

It’s unknown exactly which COVID-19-specific topics Newsom is expected to address.

On Monday morning, the state’s public health officials lifted the statewide stay-at-home order. This means all counties will be back under the reopening tier plan, where certain sectors are allowed to reopen based on case rates and positive COVID-19 tests.

In our region, the San Joaquin Valley was the only area under a stay-at-home order. The Greater Sacramento region has had restrictions lifted for nearly two weeks.

The Bay Area and Southern California regions are also currently under the order.

A regional stay-at-home order impacted dozens of counties across the state in regions where ICU capacities fell below 15%. At certain times, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions fell to zero percent ICU capacities as coronavirus infections surged across the areas.

Sunday night, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said: