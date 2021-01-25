SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health provided this data, which is a reflection of data from Sunday, including cases from prior to Sunday.

The state reported 27,007 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, which is a 0.9% increase from Sunday. There were also 328 more deaths reported, which is a 0.9% increase from Sunday.

There were 403,193 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 3,136,158, while the total number of deaths is 37,118.

As of Sunday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 9.4%, which is a 4.1% decrease from 14 days ago. There have been 40,688,908 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 18,347 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses. That’s a decrease of 291 people or 1.6% fewer than Sunday.

There are 1,168 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 52-bed increase from Thursday.

Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).

