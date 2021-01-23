https://gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31326160/2019/08/cropped-gds-logo.jpg

Brissa & Co.
409 Natoma Street
Folsom
(916) 542-7226

Facebook.com/brissaandco
IG @brissaandco

Fourscore Coffee
325 Lincoln St.
Roseville
(916) 390-0367
http://www.fourscorecoffee.com

HEROES Virtual Reality Adventures
(916) 772-4376
http://www.heroesvradventures.com

Ticket Chocolate
(916) 626-1871
http://www.ticketchocolate.com

Modesto Certified Farmers Market
16th St. Between H and I streets

https://www.instagram.com/modestofarmersmarket/

Home

Puentes Farm
IG: @puentesca

Oak Park Tree Planting
January 23, 2021 @ 9:00AM – 12:00PM

Next Event
Williams Brotherhood Park Tree Planting
January 30, 2021 @ 9:00AM – 12:00PM

https://puentesca.networkforgood.com/events/26062-oak-park-tree-planting

Sweet Bot Cafe
5634 N Pershing Ave, Stockton, CA 95207
209.851.2734
http://www.sweetbotcafe.com

Sugar Mediterranean Bistro
10628 Trinity Pkwy Suite E, Stockton, CA 95219
209.910.0212
https://www.sugarbistro.net/
https://www.facebook.com/sugarmbistro

No-Bake Peanut Butter Banana Pie

For the Oreo Cookie Crust

  • 28 Oreos (crushed)
  • 1/3 cup (75g) Vegan Butter (Melted)

Filling
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cup peanut butter or allergy-friendly sub
  • 4 1/2 overripe bananas (click for a banana-free version)
  • 1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/3 cup coconut oil
  • Sweetener of choice, such as a pinch of Stevia or 1/4 cup powdered sugar (if you have no sweet tooth, you can omit)

Rose Box NYC
(646) 374-1711
Discount Codes:20% off sitewide for Valentine’s Day preorders (No code necessary)

Instagram: @rose.box.nyc

Home 2020

Kadoodle Kids
Instagram: @kadoodlekids
http://www.kadoodlekids.com

 