SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health provided this data, which is a combination of cases from Thursday and Friday.

The state reported 23,024 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, which is a 0.8% increase from Thursday. There were also 764 more deaths reported, which is a 2.2% increase from Thursday.

There were 213,083 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 3,062,068, while the total number of deaths is 35,768.

As of Friday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 10.5%, which is a 3.5% decrease from 14 days ago. There have been 39,725,839 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 19,855 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses. That’s a decrease of 553 people or 2.8% fewer than Thursday.

There are 1,095 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 65-bed increase from Thursday.

Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).

