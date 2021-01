ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are asking the public’s help to catch two suspected thieves.

On Monday, the two walked into Sprouts on Stanford Ranch Road and stole over $3,000 worth of goods, say Roseville police.

It’s the second time the couple, a man and a woman in their mid-40s, has allegedly stolen from this location. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Roseville Police Department non-emergency line at 916-774-5000. Please reference case number 2021-3628.