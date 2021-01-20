MERCED COUNTY (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies have arrested several people accused of helping six men escape from a Merced County jail. Three inmates are still on the run.

Just before midnight on January 10, 2021, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Jail staff discovered that six inmates being held at the Merced County Downtown Jail were missing from their cells, according to a sheriff’s department statement. The inmates were reportedly able to gain access to the roof of the facility and use a homemade rope to climb down the side of the jail.

On January 12, deputies announced that three of the six inmates had been arrested. The three inmates still on the run are 20-year-old Jorge Barron from Atwater, 19-year-old Gabriel Coronado from Atwater, and 21-year-old Manuel Leon from Vallejo.

During the course of their investigation, deputies say they uncovered a plot by people outside of the jail to help the inmates escape. So far, they have arrested six people who, in some way, allegedly helped the inmates get away. They are:

46-year-old Sonia Montes from Merced

66-year-old Elvira Aleman De Montes from Atwater

20-year-old Alexia Hernandez-Ramirez from Atwater

19-year-old Arthur Quirarte from Atwater

41-year-old Rosario Coronado from Merced

28-year-old Raheem Hill from Merced

Investigators believe there could be more suspects outstanding.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 per escapee being offered by the United States Marshals Service for information leading to the capture of these inmates who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see any of the following escapees, do not approach them and immediately call 9-1-1.

