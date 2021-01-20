GALT (CBS13) – The city of Galt is holding a meeting early next week to discuss the placement of a registered sex offender near some schools and a park.

The California Department of State Hospitals asked the Humboldt County Superior Court to place Joshua Bryan Cooley, a sexually violent predator, just outside at 9675 Harvey Road in unincorporated Sacramento County, just outside of the Galt city limits.

Galt police say they’re concerned because the proposed placement is about one mile from Vernon Greer Elementary School, a school serving over 460 children grades K – 6. It’s also near Galt High School and Walker Community Park.

They also say that the area being considered for Cooley is not frequently patrolled.

“The unincorporated area is within the jurisdiction of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, which often experiences extended response times because patrol units do not frequently patrol rural areas such as this,” the Galt Police Department said in a statement.

The meeting to discuss Cooley’s placement will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 25.

Information about the special meeting will be available at: http://www.ci.galt.ca.us