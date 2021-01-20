CERES (CBS13) — Officers say a suspect, knowing she was about to be caught after a chase, decided to stop and light a cigarette.

The chase happened early Wednesday morning and came to an end near the Ceres Home Depot.

California Highway Patrol says the suspect, identified as Autumn Trousdale, got out and ran after her car was disabled. But, knowing she was about to be captured, officers say she stopped and lit a cigarette before being handcuffed.

Exactly what started the chase is unclear.

Trousdale has been booked into jail and is now facing charges of felony evading and outstanding warrants.