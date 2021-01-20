(CBSLA/CBS Local) — Former action star Arnold Schwarzenegger rolled up his sleeve Wednesday and braced for a COVID-19 shot in the arm.

Schwarzenegger, 73, is possibly the first high-profile senior to receive a vaccination now that they have been opened up to people 65 and older.

“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line,” Schwarzenegger tweeted with a video of him in the passenger seat of an SUV, receiving the inoculation.

And, quoting his most famous “Terminator” line, he continued, “If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!”