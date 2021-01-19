Question of the DayQuestion: What item do you have that you can NOT donate? Too good to give up or too sentimental to give away.

14 hours ago

Valentine's Day Ideas with Seven Seven CosmeticsDina talks to the found of Seven Seven Cosmetics and how you can give your valentine the gift of natural made cosmetics.

15 hours ago

Planting Fruit Trees with Marlena The Plant LadyTina is out back with Marlena The Plant Lady planting fruit trees that will have fruits to pick...In 2024.

15 hours ago

Seven Seven CosmeticsDina is with the creator of Seven Seven Cosmetics and she shows us how you can get that beautiful glow while hydrated using their natural products.

15 hours ago

One Pot Italian Gourmet MealWe're back at Scarlata Farms and Tina talks to Kim as she shows us how to make a One Pot Italian Gourmet Meal

15 hours ago