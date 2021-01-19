SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deputy and a K9 were killed in a shooting with a suspect at Cal Expo late Monday night, Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones said.

Sheriff Jones said a second deputy was also injured in the shooting and is currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was shot and killed by deputies.

The slain deputy has been identified as Adam Gibson, a six-year veteran of the force. Gibson leaves behind a wife and young child, Jones said.

The K9 killed in the shooting, named Riley, was a three-year veteran of the department, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the other deputy hurt has not been released. That deputy is said to be a 43-year-old, 13-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones said the incident started a little after 10 p.m. as a vehicle stop at Arden Way and Morse Avenue and ended on the Cal Expo grounds where the suspect crashed near the horse track. The suspect reportedly refused to communicate with the deputies, which prompted deputies to release the K9 officer.

The suspect shot and killed the K9, Jones said, and then started firing at officers, so the officers fired back. The suspect was then shot and killed.

Two deputies ended up hurt in the shooting; one of the deputies was later pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other is now in stable condition. Both deputies were K9 officers.

Family has confirmed the suspect was parolee Robert Calderon. His mother, Jenny Calderon, said she believed he may have been mentally ill and had an intense fear of large dogs.

“I’m not privy to much about what happened, but I know one thing, if they turned the dog on him and the dog was gnarling – my son would have shot him,” she said.

Calderon’s mother also said she was unaware he still had a gun. She reportedly asked him to get rid of one she had learned about a while ago and was stunned to hear what happened.

But she tells CBS13 she is heartbroken over the loss of a deputy in the Sacramento community.

“I think the deputy lost more because he has a family,” Calderon said. “Think of his wife. They’re going to have to raise children without a dad.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement following Gibson’s death Tuesday.

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sheriff’s Deputy Gibson and the departmental canine who lost their lives in this tragic incident. Our thoughts are also with the Deputy who was injured last night. Deputy Gibson will forever be remembered for his selfless sacrifice and his commitment to providing safety and security for the Sacramento community,” Newsom said in the statement.

Sheriff Jones said there is no reason to believe the incident was an ambush or a planned attack.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, CBS13 crews saw an ambulance escorted by several sheriff’s vehicles leave the scene down Howe Avenue.

The Sacramento Police Department will investigate the incident, Jones said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.