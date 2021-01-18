VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Vacaville City Hall and the nearby Vacaville Police Department was targeted by vandals after a protest over the weekend.

Vacaville police say, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a crowd of about 40 to 50 demonstrators started to march from Andrews Park. The demonstration at the park was peaceful, police say, but as the march started witnesses reported seeing some people spray-painting graffiti and signs on the bridge near downtown.

Once the group got to City Hall, some people continued to spray paint buildings. Several windows were also smashed, including a police department door.

In total, police say the group caused $30,000 of damage to the government buildings.

Police say the windows of two cars – both with people inside – were also broken out as demonstrators left the area.

The graffiti consisted of mostly anti-government and anti-police messages.

In a statement, Vacaville’s Chief of Police John Carli decried the vandalism.

“Vacaville respects peaceful protests but what happened Sunday night was unacceptable,” Carli wrote. “This does not reflect who we are as a community. As we prepare to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. tomorrow, we ask that the community reflect on his ideals and keep any demonstrations peaceful.”

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Chief Carli said while he understands the frustrations felt by people in the community, there’s no excuse for something like this to happen.

“There is no room for violence. All violence should be denounced. The division and the hatred that we’re all feeling, we’re all tired of it. And law enforcement is tired of it as well,” Carli said.

Crews were out at the buildings cleaning up the damage through Sunday night. High-pressure water hoses were used to remove graffiti from some of the areas.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police say a vehicle associated with the demonstrators – which was found to have helmets inside – has been impounded.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.