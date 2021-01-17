VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Vacaville city hall and the nearby Vacaville Police Department have been targeted by vandals.

Windows were smashed and mostly anti-government and anti-police messages were spraypainted on the buildings, signs, sidewalks, and roadways Sunday night.

Crews were out at the buildings cleaning up the damage. High-pressure water hoses were used to remove graffiti from some of the areas. According to reports, the messages were left by BLM supporters.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

