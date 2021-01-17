SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The CHP has denied a permit for a state capitol political rally today, citing both COVID-19 restrictions and the potential for civil unrest.

Republican congressional candidate Chris Bish organized the rally aimed, in part, at protesting the presidential election. She calls the show of force at the state capitol an overreaction and told supporters to not show up.

“They’ve got barbed wire up and fences and the national guard, guys with guns…do you really think you’re going to accomplish, regardless of your politics, accomplish anything?” she asked.

Bish says she doesn’t believe her rally would have led to the type of violence that broke out at the U.S. capitol on January 6.

She intends to re-apply for her “let freedom ring” protest, sometime after inauguration day.