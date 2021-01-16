SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspect has been arrested after an hours-long manhunt in Carmichael on Friday. It started when a police officer and a suspect exchanged fire, killing the suspect and injuring the officer.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Ranger Way and Rampart Drive just off Winding Way, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the officer suffering from a gunshot wound. They also found a suspect who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson.

The unnamed officer has been identified as a 47-year-old, 15-year veteran of the force. The officer was treated by firefighter paramedics and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, including SWAT officers, as authorities searched for multiple suspects. A male suspect was eventually found and taken into custody.

Authorities still have not said what prompted the shooting.