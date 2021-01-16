(CBS13) — A major recall is hitting the frozen food section.

Nestlé is recalling more than 760,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets that could contain pieces of glass and hard plastic.

The recall comes after Nestlé received complaints. The United States Department of Agriculture also received one report of an oral injury.

The frozen product was produced from Nov. 13 through Nov. 16, 2020, and has a shelf life of 14 months. Officials say it was shipped nationwide.

According to the USDA, the following product is part of the recall:

“54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.”

