SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Jorge Santana is in awe at the level of security at the Capitol ahead of the presidential inauguration. The Capitol building is now surrounded by fencing and there is an abundance of officers standing guard.

The added protection brings him relief.

“I think we learned a bad lesson from Washington DC,” he said.

The California Highway Patrol is the lead at keeping capitol grounds safe and the national guard is assisting ahead of next week.

The Sacramento Police Department is in charge of keeping the rest of downtown safe.

The department has already initiated a mutual aid request. The Woodland Police Department is helping with protection.

“We were asked for aid in two areas for riot control and for building security,” said Sergeant Victoria Danzl.

For safety and security reasons specific details aren’t being shared regarding deployment.

More from CBS Sacramento:

With eyes on the capitol ahead of potential violence and civil unrest, the CHP is now placing all uniformed officers on tactical alert.

“I feel that it is strong in spite of what’s going on out here,” said Millie Moreno who lives downtown.