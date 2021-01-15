ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Vaccine confusion is setting in as distribution varies from one county and hospital to the next. That’s causing frustration among patients when answers change depending on who you ask.

David Ly isn’t just counting pills and consulting with patients. The Elk Grove pharmacist is taking a lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There’s a lot of people that inquire about it, but they’re kind of frustrated about it too. They don’t know where to go,” Ly told CBS13.

Ly owns Access MyRx Pharmacy where patients are calling and coming in wanting to know why they can’t get the vaccine.

“They’re eligible to go. They’re 65 right now, but they’re asking where would I go to make an appointment, so I just answer what I know,” said Ly.

The problem is that the answers change week to week and they’re different county by county as each public health department and hospital gets different amounts for allocations.

Placer County health officials say while they are offering the vaccine to residents 65 and older, capacity is exceeding supply and patients have to make an appointment. Meantime, Sacramento County is telling patients 65 and older to wait until they have a more consistent supply.

“We are closer than ever t​o COVID-19 immunizations for everyone who wants them, but we are not there yet,” Sacramento Public Health Officer Olivia Kasirye said in a statement to CBS13.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“It is kind of surprising. You would think people would know where that’s at given what’s going on right now. It’s a hectic thing going on right now,” said Alex Bentley, who doesn’t plan on getting the vaccine.

Ly says he’s just doing what he can to keep his patients informed and ready when the vaccine is more widely available.

“We do what we can to spread the word. Vaccination is important, I do believe,” said Ly. “When you do have the opportunity to get vaccinated, definitely do it. It’s a good idea.”

Overall, health officials say to check with your doctor, hospital, and county public health website to see when they get more doses and start opening up availability. Sacramento County anticipates more locations where you can get the vaccine as they increase their supply.