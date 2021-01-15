SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is underway for multiple suspects after a shootout left an officer injured and a suspect dead.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Ranger Way and Rampart Drive — just off Winding Way — Carmichael, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found an officer suffering from a gunshot wound. They also found a suspect who was dead — also from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson.

The unnamed officer has been identified as a 47-year-old, 15-year veteran of the force. The officer was treated by firefighter paramedics and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, including SWAT officers, as authorities search for outstanding suspects.

SWAT is on scene as officers continue to look for multiple suspects. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/gjboyEhZ7g — Velena Jones (@velenajones) January 16, 2021

Investigators believe gunfire was exchanged between the officer and the suspect. They also believe there are multiple outstanding suspects. Police have not taken any suspects into custody.

A large area of the area has been cordoned off with sheriff’s department tape. The sheriff’s office is urging people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.