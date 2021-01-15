SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an officer-involved shooting in the area of Ranger Way and Rampart Drive in Carmichael.

The area of the shooting is just off Winding Way. The sheriff’s department says an officer, as well as a suspect, have been shot.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, including CHP units. The sheriff’s office is urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.