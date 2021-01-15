RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – An armed standoff is reportedly unfolding at a hotel in Rancho Cordova.

Around 1 p.m. a man called 911 reporting that another man threatened him with a knife at the Best Western Plus at 10713 White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova.

The man who is believed to be armed then reportedly barricaded himself inside of a room, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Rancho Cordova police and Sacramento County Sheriff Department deputies are at the hotel urging the man to come out. They believe he is alone inside the room.

The sheriff’s department’s Unmanned Aerial System is also being used to help bring the man out.

A few people have been evacuated from their rooms. No one has been injured in the incident.

Subject still barricaded and refusing to come out. Special Enforcement Detail, Negotiators and Unmanned Aerial System team are working in concert to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution. — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) January 16, 2021

