Elk Grove Seed Bank
Instagram: @thesuburbanhomeslice
Website: http://www.thesuburbanhomeslice.com
Dapit
Available in Apple & Google Play http://www.dapitapp.com @dapitapp
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
SIX DEGREES WITH MIKE ROWE is streaming now on discovery+
http://www.discoveryplus.com
Vacaville Restaurant Week
For a full list of participating restaurants,
visit http://www.vacavillerestaurantweek.com
EMIGH HARDWARE
3555 El Camino Ave
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900