ECHO SUMMIT (CBS13) — A driver escaped being injured after a large boulder fell onto their car at Echo Summit on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.
According to California Highway Patrol’s South Lake Tahoe division, around 1:30 p.m., a sedan was heading westbound on Highway 50 when a 3’x2’ boulder landed on the roof of the car.
The driver was not hurt, officers say, but the boulder did leave quite a dent.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- County Health Leaders Raise Red Flags About Lack Of Vaccine Doses After Access Expanded
- Roseville Flower Shop Bombarded With Threats, Mistaken For Texas Business Owned By Capitol Rioter
- Family Searching For Dog, Tyson, That Went Missing After Fatal Crash In Solano County
Officers say this area is known for landslides and falling rocks, so people should always be aware when driving through.