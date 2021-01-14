ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A trip through prehistoric time is offering socially-distanced family fun at a time when most attractions are closed.

Hundreds of families are going on a prehistoric journey back to the land of T-Rex, Triceratops and sabretooth tigers.

Outside adventures are limited with most of Northern California still in the purple tier, prompting families like Michelle Snapp’s to travel an hour to visit the dinosaur drive-thru.

It’s called Jurassic Empire. Guests traveled through the outdoor exhibit At the Grounds in Roseville without stepping outside of their car.

“All the kids really enjoyed it. It was just a really great experience for them especially being cooped up. We took it slow through the whole thing and they were able to ‘ow and awe,’” said Michelle Snapp.

Families like Pricilla Marine and her son Jackson are substituting birthday plans with the socially distant event.

“We couldn’t have everybody over or anything like that, so it was nice to do something he wanted,” she explained.

The 9-day pre-ticketed event limits 300 cars per day to remain socially distant. Guests take a 30-minute ride from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age.

“This is something they can come out and do and not have to worry about being at a risk,” explained David Eldika, General Manager at Jurassic Empire. “The smiles is what is telling me I’m doing a good job. That’s to me, that’s worth it.”

The company is based out of Michigan but is traveling across the nation to host these drive-thru events.

Eldika says tickets are already sold out from Jan. 14 – Jan. 17. The company added an additional day Monday to welcome more guests. The event closes on Jan. 24.

More from CBS Sacramento: