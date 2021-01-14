VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A magnitude-3.8 earthquake gave the East Bay a quick jolt late Thursday morning that was felt into the Sacramento Valley.

The quake was centered a little over a mile west of Concord and struck around 11:18 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey.

It registered as a light shake intensity, but people in the Bay Area reported feeling a good jolt that lasted for several seconds.

According to the shake map, people as far north as Vacaville and east as the outskirts of Lodi and Stockton could possibly have felt it.

More from CBS Sacramento:

No damage has been reported.