VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A magnitude-3.8 earthquake gave the East Bay a quick jolt late Thursday morning that was felt into the Sacramento Valley.
The quake was centered a little over a mile west of Concord and struck around 11:18 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey.
It registered as a light shake intensity, but people in the Bay Area reported feeling a good jolt that lasted for several seconds.
According to the shake map, people as far north as Vacaville and east as the outskirts of Lodi and Stockton could possibly have felt it.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- County Health Leaders Raise Red Flags About Lack Of Vaccine Doses After Access Expanded
- Roseville Flower Shop Bombarded With Threats, Mistaken For Texas Business Owned By Capitol Rioter
- Family Searching For Dog, Tyson, That Went Missing After Fatal Crash In Solano County
No damage has been reported.