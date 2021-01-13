SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The search is on for a dog that went missing after its owner was in a fatal crash Monday in Solano County.

Bayron Quintero was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 505, north of Allendale Road Monday night. Quintero’s dog Tyson was in the car and ran away after the crash.

The family says they do not know if the dog is injured, but they are hoping to help find Tyson and reunite him with Quintero’s widow.

If you see the dog, the family asks that you call Jai at 305-342-8991 or Katherine at 786-236-3383.

