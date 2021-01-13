SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health provided this data, which is a combination of cases from Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state reported 33,751 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is a 1.2% increase from Tuesday. There were also 589 more deaths reported, which is a 1.9% increase from Tuesday.

There were 334,267 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,781,039, while the total number of deaths is 31,302.

As of Wednesday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 13.3%, which is a 1.5% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 36,842,651 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 22,550 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. That’s a decrease of 115 people or 0.5% fewer than Tuesday.

There are 1,183 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 46-bed decrease from Tuesday.

Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).

