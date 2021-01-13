SACRAMENTO. (CBS13) — Bo Yeong Ann is already seeing a slow increase in business at Koja Kitchen. If you add in the good weather, she’s waiting for the change in energy.

“I have been missing that like vibe of like having more employees and more people just walking around and stuff,” she said.

Not all businesses on K Street near DOCO are back to outdoor dining. Some are still preparing, creating a very quiet afternoon Tuesday, just hours into the stay-at-home order being lifted.

Drone13 flew above R street showing restaurant tents in place ready for customers. In Roseville, the coffee is brewing at The Fig Tree Coffee, Art and Music Lounge, one of downtown Roseville’s mom and pop coffee shops. Grabbing a cup and sitting outside is now back.

READ: Reopening Announcement Surprised Some Business Owners In Sacramento Region

“So great to be able to provide that side of our service once again,” said owner Joshua Lickter.

Lifting the stay-at-home order couldn’t have come at a better time for Cornerstone Cafe and Bar in West Sacramento. The same day the restaurant is putting the finishing touches to their outdoor patio is the same day outdoor dining is back.

“Definitely a coincidence that it just so happened that we were going to finish today and that we got the exciting news that we were going to be reopened,” said John Martinez.

New energy felt throughout the Greater Sacramento Region with several businesses ready to keep services going.

“So it’s slowly getting there,” Ann said.

