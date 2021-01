Question of the DayToday's question What person, place or thing draws you in social media?

14 hours ago

Fan Pawstic NewsTina has today's Fan Pawstic News!

14 hours ago

The Fruit Yard Pt 2We're at The Fruit Yard in Modesto and take a look and see what delicious dishes their restaurant has to offer!

15 hours ago

Sweaty Shelly Dance StudioDina is at Sweaty Shelly dance studio in Sacramento showing us how you can get your kids to have fun and dance!

15 hours ago

Show and TellSee what the anchors want to show you today!

15 hours ago