STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton neighborhood was evacuated Monday as authorities searched a home that could contain explosives.

The home is in the 2400 block of W. Sonoma Avenue. According to a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department statement, it is related to the home of a suspect arrested Sunday.

The public is asked to stay out of the neighborhood until the county bomb team and FBI agents have cleared the home.

On Sunday afternoon, San Joaquin County deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver drove off, leading deputies on a chase, which ended when the driver slammed into the back of a pickup truck in the area of Ryde and Alpine avenues.

While searching the suspect’s car, deputies found an object that, they say, appeared to be an explosive. The sheriff’s bomb squad came to the scene and disarmed the object.