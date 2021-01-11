SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Coronavirus concerns at Sacramento County jails will lead to more inmates going free, authorities say.

The inmates will be released on Monday.

One group CBS13 spoke to said it’s nearly impossible to prevent the spread of COVID-19 behind bars. That’s one of the reasons why the Public Defender’s Office along with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say they are negotiating an early release program for individuals with 90 days or less on their sentence.

The program will impact 178 inmates. The group Decarcerate Sacramento wants half the inmate population released because health practices inside jails lead to the spread of the coronavirus.

Sheriff Scott Jones only has the ability to adjust sentences by 30 days.

A court order was necessary to include individuals with 90 days remaining on their sentence, which allows more inmates to go free. The order specifically excludes domestic violence and other offenses.

More from CBS Sacramento: