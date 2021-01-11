GALT (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man was arrested early Monday morning after a Galt business was burglarized.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, the owner of a business in the 10000 block of Live Oak Avenue was notified by the alarm company that a burglar, a man, was inside of their business.

The business owner called 911 and, not long after, officers arrived at the business and saw that one of the windows had been broken. A K-9 officer announced his presence, and a short time later, the suspect, Warner Graves, 57, of Elk Grove, tried to come out of the business through the broken window, police say.

Graves was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on burglary and vandalism charges.

